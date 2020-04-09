North-east college helps in fight against coronavirus

Students and staff at a north-east college have joined the region’s fight against coronavirus.

A total of 17 students from North East Scotland College’s (NESCOL) care faculty have signed up as NHS volunteers.

College staff are also working to increase supplies of protective equipment for key workers.

And PPE has also been gathered from the college’s three campuses to be distributed to the NHS, while professional support in key areas including IT is being offered.

College facilites are also being used for the provision of care training.

Several English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students have also volunteered with third-sector organisations.

Principal Neil Cowie said: “We have tremendous admiration for the work being done by frontline workers and are committed to supporting the response in the region in any way we can.

“The students who have taken the decision to offer their services are to be commended. They will provide valuable additional resource and the contribution of all of our volunteers in many different capacities is something the college takes great pride in.

“We are also pleased to have been able to utilise the technology and expertise we have at NESCol to join the PPE manufacturing effort. Staff have shown great determination and innovation and that is reflective of the spirit we are seeing across the college during these challenging times.”

The college is continuing to offer online learning to students during the lockdown.