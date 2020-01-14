Show Links
North-east college closed after storm damage

by Lauren Jack
14/01/2020, 9:43 am
Moray College, University of the Highlands and Islands, Elgin
Storm Brendan has forced a north-east college to shut for the day after building damage was reported overnight.

Moray College informed staff and students not to come in today after the bad weather caused an unknown amount of damage to buildings across campus.


Those affected have been contacted with further details.

The storm blew gusts of up to 80mph across the area last night and flood alerts are in place across many north-east coastal towns.

The closure covers all buildings.

