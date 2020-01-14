North-east college closed after storm damage

Storm Brendan has forced a north-east college to shut for the day after building damage was reported overnight.

Moray College informed staff and students not to come in today after the bad weather caused an unknown amount of damage to buildings across campus.

‼️EMERGENCY CLOSURE‼️ Moray College UHI is fully CLOSED to all staff and students on Tuesday 14th January due to storm damage. The closure covers all College buildings. Please check your email for more info. — Moray College UHI (@MorayCollege) January 13, 2020



Those affected have been contacted with further details.

The storm blew gusts of up to 80mph across the area last night and flood alerts are in place across many north-east coastal towns.

The closure covers all buildings.