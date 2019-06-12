North-east college bosses welcome end of strike action

College bosses in the north-east have welcomed news that a pay deal has been agreed with lecturers.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) voted to approve a pay offer and end the industrial action which has been ongoing since January, including at North East Scotland College (Nescol), which has several campuses across the region.

The agreement was ratified by the Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association (CSEA) last week.

All lecturers will receive a one-off payment of £400 and a £1,500 salary increase for full-time staff.

Shona Struthers, chief executive of the CSEA, said: “We very much welcome this agreement which ends the EIS-FELA’s industrial action and restores some stability to the sector.

“We are especially pleased for the students who have been adversely affected by the EIS-FELA’s strike action and its action short of strike action.

“The £17.5 million this deal is costing all comes from colleges making cuts, which will be challenging as the sector is already under considerable financial pressures.”

A spokeswoman for Nescol added: “We are pleased that a deal has been reached in this long-running dispute.”

EIS-FELA general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “The EIS hopes that the settlement of this dispute will allow for a period of stability within Scotland’s colleges.

“It is regrettable that lecturers were forced into taking six days of strike action to secure a fair cost-of-living pay settlement.

“Nevertheless, it is very welcome that a resolution has been reached.”