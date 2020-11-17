North-east coasts and waters heritage projects handed cash boost

Two north-east projects are set to benefit from funding as part of Scotland’s Year of Coast and Waters.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) announced it will hand a total of £194,349 to 18 community-based projects to protect, promote or engage with Scotland’s coastal or waterway heritage as part of its Coast and Waters Heritage Fund.

Grants of £3,000 to £20,000 have been awarded to projects which deliver benefits to the local community through outreach and educational activities, repairs to stabilise historic or marine structures, developing traditional skills and increasing understanding of waterways.

Portsoy Community Enterprise was given £8,625. The funding will support the installation of flood defences to protect access to the B-listed Sail Loft Bunkhouse which is at risk of further flooding due to climate change.

This will ensure the continued use and increased resilience of the building which is currently run as a hostel.

Meanwhile, Old Torry Community Centre Association SCIO received £3,000.

The funding will support a project to develop an ecomuseum for the area. An interactive map will be developed with the wider community and a pictorial timeline showing the changing social, transport and business usage of the coastal and waterway heritage will be created.

The Coasts and Waters Heritage Fund is a one-off competitive fund which launched in March to celebrate Scotland’s themed year.

Amy Eastwood, head of grants at HES, said: “We are pleased to support these 18 projects as part of our Coasts and Waters Heritage Fund.

“This funding will support a wide range of community outreach activities as well as crucial repairs to historic maritime structures which not only encourages people to engage with our coastal and waterway heritage but helps to ensure it is protected for future generations.

“From Dumfries and Galloway to the Highlands and Islands, these projects cover a wide geographical spread and showcase the fantastic work that goes on within communities across the country to harness, highlight and help to place a spotlight on Scotland’s diverse coastal heritage.”

Alex Paterson, chief executive of HES, said: “The Coasts and Waters Heritage Fund was launched to empower communities to protect, promote and engage with Scotland’s coastal and waterway heritage as well as adapting to the effects of current challenges such as climate change.

“What the range of projects has shown us that our coastal heritage is a fabric that runs through communities, both in terms of a sense of place but also how it has shaped people’s lives as well as how coastal communities are continuing to adapt to the effects of current challenges such as climate change.

“I am confident that these projects will deliver significant benefits to local communities throughout Scotland and I look forward to seeing the progress unfold over the next few months.”