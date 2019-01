Emergency services have been called to a fishing vessel off the coast of a north-east town.

A medical emergency was reported to the UK Coastguard service at 6.40am, 10 miles north-east of Macduff.

A spokesman said: “There was a medical emergency on board a fishing vessel.

“The rescue helicopter is there from Inverness, as well as the Fraserburgh all weather lifeboat, the Macduff in shore lifeboat, the Banff coastguard rescue team, the Scottish Ambulance Service and a coastguard senior officer.”