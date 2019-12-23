North-east coastguard hoax calls double in the past year

The number of hoax calls received by north-east coastguard teams has more than doubled in the last year.

According to figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives through Freedom of Information laws, there were 149 alerts in 2019 with 30 of those classed as false alarms with malicious intent.

The other 119 were classed as false alarms with good intend.

That is compared to 142 call-outs in 2018 with 13 hoax calls and a 140 alerts in 2017 with 13 deemed malicious.

The north-east is part of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s zone 3 and it covers the North Sea coast from Brora in the Highlands down to Stonehaven.

Nationally there have been 2,162 false alarms since 2017 with 143 classed as hoaxes.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid said it was “unacceptable” that the emergency services charged with keeping our coastline safe were having to field hoax calls regularly.

He also praised the dedication of officers in their hard work which often goes unremarked on.

Mr Duguid said: “Members of the coastguard give their time and experience to save dozens of lives around the UK each year.

“But the nature of the sea is such that people tend to call the emergency services as soon as they see something they think is wrong.

“That caution is commendable.

“However, it is unacceptable we are seeing more and more malicious call-ins to the MCA.

“If a team is despatched to a false alarm and another real incident happens along the coast, the repercussions could be disastrous.

“Any ill-natured call to our frontline services is intolerable. Minutes can mean life or death in the North Sea.”

Maritime and Coastguard Agency operations controller Duncan Ley said the fake calls risk lives and those behind them face being prosecuted if they are caught.

He said they “hamper” crews when they are reacting to something genuine.

Mr Ley said: “We treat all calls as genuine and will always search for people rather than risk loss of life. Hoax calls have very real implications. They hamper our coastguard operations centres and put rescue crews, and members of the public who may genuinely need our assistance, at risk.

“We keep a record of such calls and will always seek to prosecute those responsible.”

A spokeswoman for the RNLI said the hoax emergency calls can take up the time of their volunteer crews and potentially divert their attention from a real incident.

She said: “RNLI volunteer crew members will respond to any request to help those in trouble at sea. However, when a false 999 call is made and the coastguard request a lifeboat to launch, it uses volunteers’ time, which they selflessly give to help those in trouble.”