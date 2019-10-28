North-east coastal road to close for winter

A north-east coastal road is to close to vehicles next month.

The Bervie Braes in Stonehaven will shut for the winter from Monday, November 11.

The road is set to reopen in March after the 19-week closure.

Notices will be erected on the road to inform people of its closure, and traffic will be diverted via the A957 and the A92 into Stonehaven.

The Bervie Braes road, which runs from the town to Dunnottar Castle, was closed in 2009 following a major landslip.

However, it was reopened seasonally in 2013 following a campaign by the community.

Since then, traffic has been restricted to a one-way basis and the road is only open from April to November every year.

A report by the Stonehaven Town Partnership had previously called for the route to be open all year round saying it could boost the town’s economy by £9 million.