North-east coastal communities invited to apply for tide bell

North-east coastal communities have been invited to request a time and tide bell to be installed at their location.

The coastal arts project has already placed seven unique cast-iron bronze bells at different places around the country.

Now, thanks to National Lottery funding, the team behind the scheme want to find new locations for six more bells.

The unusual cast bronze bells are forged by Brass Founders in Sheffield then installed at the seashore of each location where they chime with the ebb and flow of the tide.

Apart from its value as a major public artwork, each community that currently is home to a bell has used it in a different way, whether to encourage youngsters to understand marine life better or raise local awareness of the global climate emergency.

The first bell was installed in 2009 in Appledore, North Devon and there are now a further six bells; one in Scotland, two in Wales and four in England.

The one in Scotland is located on Bosta Beach, Great Bernera, on the Isle of Lewis.

Anyone who wishes to find out more about the project and enquire about hosting a time and tide bell can do so by visiting the website, https://timeandtidebell.org/