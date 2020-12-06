North-east Co-op members raise awareness of youth suicide with help from charity

Two north-east Co-op member pioneers are raising awareness of youth suicide in their local communities.

Barbara Last, from the Ellon branch, and Caroline Brown of the Pitmedden and Oldmeldrum branches, approached SAMH to ask for help in combating the stigma around mental health.

And on November 30, Liam Yule, national suicide prevention manager for SAMH, ran a free 90-minute course called “Introduction to Youth Suicide Awareness”.

It was attended by youth workers, sports coaches, teachers, Scouts, Brownies, Boys’ Brigade leaders, church leaders and those who work or volunteer with youths.

Suicide is the biggest killer in young men aged 35 and under in Scotland.

Those who took part in the free training course now have key conversational tips and tools on how to support a young person who is showing suicidal signs.

Barbara Last said: “Caroline, myself and my Co-op colleagues are so thankful to Liam and to all those who signed up for the course.

“Youth suicide is a very taboo subject, however, this course will allow those who volunteer or work with youths to spot, support and help youngsters to see there is hope.

“And as Liam said, he hopes no one ever needs to use these tools, however if they do it might just safe a person’s life.”

If you are concerned about a loved one or your own mental health, visit www.samh.org.uk

Alternatively, you can download the free suicide prevention app “Prevent Suicide: North East Scotland” on your device, which features useful information and key contacts.