North-east co-op customers help out 120 good causes

North-east community groups and charities will receive a funding boost thanks to the Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

More than 120 organisations in and around Aberdeen will receive grants of several thousand pounds.

They include Action for Children, Aberdeen’s Priority Families Service, Maggie’s Aberdeen, and Culter and District Mens Shed.

Last year 117 good causes in the north-east benefited from the programme, with each receiving a share of £386,000.

The destination of the funding is decided by Co-op members, who are encouraged to choose which causes they want to support.

They also receive a 5% reward for themselves, with a further 1% going towards the fund, when they buy own-brand products in Co-op stores.

Around 40% of all UK charities have an annual income of less than £10,000, meaning the funds raised through the scheme are vital.

Rebecca Birkbeck, the Co-op’s director of community engagement, said: “The more people shop, the more we share, and the more impact we can have in communities.

“People can get involved by becoming a member, swiping their card, and choosing the cause they want to support.

“By choosing their local cause, our members are telling us what really matters in their communities.

“Last year we invested £19 million in over 4,000 groups UK-wide.”