Baby taken to hospital following crash on major north-east road

A baby has been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Emergency services were called to the A96 near Inverurie following a collision involving a truck and three other vehicles shortly before 5pm.

A man has been taken to hospital with suspected leg injuries and a baby has also been taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.50pm to a crash between the Thainstone roundabout and Morrisons roundabout.

“It was a four-vehicle RTC and officers are at the scene awaiting vehicle recovery.

“An ambulance was also called to the scene.

“One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with suspected leg injuries although they are not life-threatening.

“A baby was also taken to hospital as a precaution.”

The road was reopened at 6.25pm.