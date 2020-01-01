North-east clairvoyant donates more than £1,800 to British Heart Foundation

A north-east medium is ending the year with a kind gesture – donating more than £1,800 to charity.

Maureen Smith, 72, of Fyvie, has been earning as a medium for 30 years and regularly stars at events across the north-east.

She held dozens of events this year and also held a Christmas raffle.

Mrs Smith said: “The charity I chose for 2019 was the British Heart Foundation.

“A total of £1,883 was raised and a cheque for this will soon be winging its way to them.

“Thank you to everyone who purchased raffles and helped us raise this.”

Mrs Smith said she hoped all her supporters had a great Christmas.

She said: “It’s the time of year when family and loved ones gather together.

“It is a special time for us all to be thankful for all of the wonderful blessings in our lives – to remember those we have lost this past year and years gone by with love and fondness.

“We send you good wishes and hope that your holiday will be a joyous one.”

In 2018, Mrs Smith raised £19,250 for north-east charities including Maggie’s Aberdeen. More charity cash has been raised at her events held throughout this past year.

Mrs Smith added: “The total raised for the year will be announced on Hogmanay.”