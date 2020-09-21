North-east cinema to hold André Rieu concert screening this weekend

A north-east cinema is to host a concert screening this weekend.

Ellon Cinema will show André Rieu’s Magical Maastricht on Sunday at 3pm.

A statement from Ellon Cinema read: “André Rieu’s Magical Maastricht celebrates 15 years of glorious hometown concerts.

“The King of the Waltz has selected his most spectacular performances and emotional songs and will bring the joyous atmosphere of his iconic open-air concerts in Maastricht to our local cinema.

“The restrictions in force at the time will be complied with. Seating will be at tables of no greater than six from no more than two households.

“Masks should be worn when entering and leaving the hall, when visiting the toilet and when moving about.

“Feel free to bring along your own refreshments but do ensure that you take all of your litter away with you.”

Tickets can be booked in advance by visiting www.victoriahallellon.co.uk/cinema or email ellon.cinema@btconnect.com and pay at the door.