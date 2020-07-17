North-east church to resume services

A north-east church has confirmed it will begin its Eucharistic services this weekend.

St James Church in Stonehaven will begin the services again from Sunday, with one service on the day, beginning at 10am.

There will be a capacity limit of 50 people in the building, and those accepted in will be on a first come, first served basis.

A statement from the church said: “There are a number of changes to allow us to conform to the Scottish Government guidelines on the holding of public worship, including social distancing, hand hygiene and the wearing of face coverings”

St James Church, which is based on Arbuthnott Street, opened for private prayer on June 23, and is open every day for private prayer except Monday.

It is open from 10am until 3pm.

There are increased hygiene facilities within the church, as well as a one-way system in place.