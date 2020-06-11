North-east church speaks out in support of Black Lives Matter movement

A north-east church has become the latest organisation to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Protests have been held around the world following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while he was being arrested by police in Minnesota last month.

Largely peaceful demonstrations have taken place in towns and cities across the UK – including Aberdeen.

Now Westhill Community Church has called for racism to be “properly confronted and tackled”.

In a statement, the church said: “We, as a church leadership team, have been deeply shocked and saddened by recent events in America and the tragic death of George Floyd on 25th May.

“Due to our services being recorded in advance, there was no appropriate opportunity for us to raise the issue on Sunday, but each one of us felt strongly that we wanted to add our voices to those who are outraged.

“To remain silent on these issues would be to be complicit in not addressing them.

“Our hearts go out to all who are suffering, to those who have lost their lives and their family members, to those who have experienced persecution and to those who live in daily fear because of racism.

“Racism stands in complete contradiction to the unfailing, never-ending love of Jesus and His command for us to love our neighbour as ourselves.”