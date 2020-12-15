North-east church sees ten-fold increase in demand for food support

A north-east church has revealed demand for its foodbank is more than 10 times higher than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Catalyst Vineyard church has eight locations across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and also operates its Storehouse service to support those struggling to buy food for themselves and their families.

Between April and September last year, the service distributed around 5.2 tonnes of food – but in the same period this year, it handed out more than 58 tonnes.

Emergency food packages have been delivered to more than 1,200 men, women and children across the region.

“Many households have found themselves in real crisis, but the incredible thing is that we’ve seen whole communities pulling together and responding with staggering levels of generosity from individuals, local businesses and shops, schools and faith groups,” said Ross Sutherland, who works for the church’s Transform team.

© Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“As well as that, we have a sensational team of dedicated volunteers who have stepped up and risen to the challenge of operating a large-scale foodbank during a global pandemic.”

Catalyst Vineyard’s services also include support with debt, a money and budgeting course, telephone befriending and a community chaplaincy initiative to support those leaving prison.

“The idea is that Storehouse acts like a gateway to other support which will help people to tackle some of the issues surrounding food poverty,” Ross added.

“Although several of our activities are on hold, we feel passionate about providing support beyond emergency food which helps restore hope and dignity, so we’ve found some new and innovative ways to deliver our core services despite current conditions.”

© Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Catalyst Vineyard has been streaming its services online.

It is set to continue that initiative over the festive period, with two services on Christmas Eve available to watch online.

James Duce, site pastor at the Aberdeen Central church, said: “We could all do with an extra ‘special’ Christmas this year. It’s been a tough year with so many challenges and restrictions and for many, we have experienced loss and grief.

“You may not be able to gather with those you would normally gather with, so let us be the extended family this year. We want to give you an hour of festive fun, hopefully hilarity, and an opportunity to celebrate the coming of peace and hope found in the Christmas story.”

The two Christmas Eve services will be held at 5pm and 11.15pm.

To watch, visit http://livestream.catalyst.vin/