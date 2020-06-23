North-east church opens again for private prayer

A north-east church has announced it has opened its doors again.

St James Church on Stonehaven’s Arburthnott Street will be open every day for private prayer except Monday from today.

The church will be open from 10am until 3pm.

Last week the Scottish Government announced that churches in the country would be able to open again for private prayer and funerals from June 22 with social distancing and strict hygiene measures in place.

A statement from St James Church said: “With the approval of the Bishop, we have implemented the guidelines set down by the College of Bishops to ensure that the church is Covid secure.

“Please note that, in order to prevent the intrusion of swallows and house martins, the main door of the church will look closed, but be assured that during the hours, it will be open.”

There will be a one-way system in place, as well as hygiene facilities.

There will also be a verger on duty while the church is open to answer any questions anyone might have.