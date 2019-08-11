North-east church lodges plans to extend cemetery

A north-east church has lodged plans for two-acre extension of their cemetery.

Cruden Bay Parish Church wants to use a field near its existing cemetery to create an extra 1,717 lairs.

Documents submitted alongside the planning application said the cemetery would last for nearly 90 years.

The report also said the cemetery would be used in four phases.

A planning statement: “This cemetery could potentially last for at least 86 years. The whole cemetery will have a boundary hedge comprising for either common and purple beech or a mixture of native hedging plants.

“As it is quite a large cemetery we are looking to phase its use to help keep maintenance and maintenance costs low, while also providing a large area for bio diversity until such time as it is required.”

There would also be a remembrance garden area and benches for mourners visiting the site.