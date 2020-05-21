North-east church hall plans for growing congregation

Plans have been lodged for a new hall to be built next to a north-east church.

Christ Church is a C-listed building to the west of of Kincardine O’Neil and it was built in 1866.

Aboyne-based Gerry Robb architectural design services have submitted the application on behalf of the church.

Drawings show the new hall would have toilets, a small kitchen area, storage space and enough seats for around 50 people.

According to documents submitted alongside the planning application the congregation has increased recently.

The report said it has a “small but very active” group of people attending with 119 people at their Christmas carol service and 91 attending their Christmas Day event in 2019.

It said the new building was needed to help the congregation “flourish” and “encourage” more young members to join.

A design statement said there were a few issues that the church hopes to address through the construction of a new hall.

It said the church has no toilets and this is an issue for some of the groups who visit the building.

The report said: “The church currently has no toilet facilities, no kitchen and no meeting space for user groups other than within the church itself, which with its traditional fixed pews limits any flexibility, and has a shortage of any form of storage.

“The lack of toilets is a real issue for some adults who cannot attend church without them. Their absence greatly restricts the options for operating the junior choir and toddler singing groups.

“It should be stressed that the proposed hall would be available as an easy-to-heat, reasonably sized meeting room for community use. Such a facility is currently lacking in Kincardine O’Neil.”

The design statement also said the hall would be built so it could be not be seen from the A93 road which runs nearby.

It said: “Locating the hall to the north of the church limits the visual impact from the main A93 North Deeside Road and allows easily accessible access from the existing car parking area, whilst minimal impact foundations would maintain the existing beech hedge and trees.

“Internal accommodation would include a small multiuse hall, toilet facilities, a small kitchenette and storage.”