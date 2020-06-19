North-east church donates more than £5,000 to buy laptops for school pupils

A north-east church has donated more that £5,000 to a secondary school to buy Chromebook laptops for pupils.

Members of Banchory West Church raised the sum in just 12 days.

The money will help youngsters without access to technology engage with online lessons from their homes.

Minister, Reverend Tony Stephen, revealed that staff at Banchory Academy were “taken aback” when the cheque was handed over which will cover the cost of at least 18 machines.

Mr Stephen said: “We always want to help Banchory Academy as the teachers and staff support young people in our community.

“As soon as lockdown started we got in touch to ask what we could do and the head teacher Judith Wight told us that there were kids struggling to access online learning and a lack of equipment was the biggest barrier.

“So we discussed it as a congregation and everyone agreed that the most practical thing that we could do was donate money to the school to buy Chromebook laptops which are apparently very effective.”

Mr Stephen is a chaplain at the school, so this issue was close to his heart.

He said: “Everyone wanted to help because young people in our community are a priority for us.

“When we handed over the cheque, the staff were absolutely taken aback and said it will make a huge difference to kids who might struggle otherwise.”

Donations to help with the cause are still coming in and any money raised will be passed straight to the school.

Banchory West Church has also been utilising technology during lockdown, holding events on video conferencing platform Zoom.

Mr Stephen said: “Our online engagement has rocketed and it has been a real joy to witness.

“We have been using the video conferencing platform, Zoom, because we want to be meeting ‘face to face’ and allowing interaction, as opposed to just the minister reading a sermon.”