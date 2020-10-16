North-east church delivers hundreds of afternoon teas in bid to combat loneliness

A north-east church has delivered hundreds of afternoon teas to vulnerable people in a bid to combat loneliness.

Skene Parish Church teamed up with several Aberdeenshire-based organisations to form the Westhill Community Resilience Support Group.

The church, alongside Westhill and District Rotary Club, the local senior citizens club, Westhill and Elrick Community Council, and Westhill Community Church provided 190 teas to people who were shielding or at risk of loneliness over lockdown.

Rev Stella Campbell, who is the minister at Skene Parish Church, heard from a friend about a similar project in Banff and began planning after they suggested there could be funding available.

She said: “As a church providing care is a big part of what we do.

“We identified people who we thought would be isolated or shielding then we got in touch asking if they would be happy to receive a gift.

“It was a day to acknowledge their sacrifice. It struck me that it’s good to be remembered and the people we delivered to said it was really nice to be part of a community that cares.

“We were also able to cater for dietary needs, so a fruit basket was provided instead where requested.

“It was a lovely afternoon with good conversations. The key thing is social contact.

“We recognised the contribution people are making to their community and showed them that they are not forgotten.

“It also has been a way to alleviate loneliness, it’s that sense of being remembered by people in the area.”

The resilience group has been involved with delivering shortbread to sheltered accommodation alongside a card made by a local primary school pupil.

The group also plans to deliver an afternoon tea to a care home.

In the future, the partnership hopes to expand the project by involving nearby primary schools.

Throughout lockdown, Skene Parish Church had been working hard to support the local community by arranging prescription and shopping deliveries for those who are unable to leave their house.

Reflecting on the last few months, Rev Stella Campbell said the advantages of working together were clear.

She added: “It’s much better if we pool resources.

“We’ll do something for Christmas too, we’ve been able to put funding towards that.”

In the future, the resilience group is planning to work with the local authorities to further identify people who may want to take part.

To find out more about Skene Parish Church, or to donate, go to www.skeneparish.com/