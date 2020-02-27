North-east church appeals for volunteers to help record historic graves

Members of the public are being invited to take part in a historical project.

Cameron Archaeology and the Aberdeen and North-East Scotland Family History Society have been hosting gravestone cleaning and recording sessions at Old Deer, in order to find out more about those who are buried there.

They have also been keen to help maintain the site.

The next session is scheduled to take place on Saturday from 9am until 3pm at the Old Deer Parish Church.

The event will involve taking turf off some of the longer stones in the graveyard.

A number of sessions are carried out every year.