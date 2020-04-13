North-east church appealing for donations

An Aberdeenshire church is appealing for food donations.

The Catalyst Vineyard Church in Laurencekirk urgently needs items including tinned meat, tinned fruit, tinned goods and toilet roll.

It is also looking for tea bags, coffee, UHT milk, rice, long-life fruit and vegetables and pasta.

In a statement, the church said: “We are working hard to support a growing number of families in our community. To be able to meet those needs, we need your help.

“If you are already popping out to the shop, please consider picking up a few extra items and dropping them off at our van.

“It will be parked in the Scotmid car park in Laurencekirk every Monday between 2pm and 3pm.

“Please drop off donations in the crates behind the van and knock to ensure we are aware.”

