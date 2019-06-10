North-east choirs sing hearts out to raise £20,000 for Aberdeen charity

Budding north-east singers took to the stage and raised in excess of £20,000 for an Aberdeen charity campaign.

More than 200 singers were at Aberdeen Music Hall to support the VSA Changing Lives Campaign after three months of practice before the big night on May 28.

The eight choirs sang their hearts out in front of a crowd of about 850 to try to win the coveted ‘Sing, Sing, Sing!’ trophy.

The event, now in its fourth year, has been spearheaded by local singers Fiona Kennedy and Laura Pike, who were helping to raise funds for a new 20-bed mental wellbeing residential facility to be built in the city.

Fiona said: “It was thrilling for us all to bring ‘Sing Sing Sing!’ to The Music Hall, which is a gem of a venue with a beautiful acoustic for singers.

“Every single choir brought something very special to the evening – beautiful singing, great and diverse songs, fun, and the sheer joy in the room was wonderful. My heart was bursting with pride as it took real courage to get on to the stage.

“Singing, music, friendship, and bringing people together is one way we can do something in our corner of the world to help people who may be quietly struggling. VSA’s new centre will be a great addition to the mental health services they provide and will extend a helping hand to as many people as possible.”

The winning act was a group from Ledingham Chalmers LLP, named “Law Law Land,” who took home the trophy after a rendition of Singing in the Rain and Rihanna’s song, Umbrella.

To support VSA’s Changing Lives Campaign, which being backed by the Evening Express, go to vsa.org.uk.