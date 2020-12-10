North-east choir to run 20th Christmas carol concert virtually

A choir has decided to host its annual Christmas concert online this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Fetteresso Choir will run the festive digital event, which will mark their 20th Christmas concert to date, on Friday December 11 from 7pm.

The concert will consist of high-quality audio recordings of past concerts set to computer graphics.

It will have a mixture of high tempo and reflective musical numbers, with solo items from Jean Webster Soprano, Peter Webster Baritone and Lesley Clark.

The pieces will all be under the musical directorship of Mr Ian Gillis, who has just retired having served as choirmaster and organist at Fetteresso Church for 45 years.

Ian has put together the ever-popular Christmas concert for the past 12 years, which has raised money for both local and national charities such as the Stonehaven Dialysis Unit, Alzheimer’s Scotland, Stonehaven Flood Relief, Spinal Injuries Scotland, CLAN (Aberdeen) and Neonatal Unit ARI.

The total money raised over the years is £10,000.

Keith Stewart, who is involved in the multimedia team at Fetteresso Church and the sound mixing and digital graphics for this concert, said: “This will not be the same as a live concert experience, which I am sure that we are all missing this year.

“But we just have to adapt like everyone else and use the available digital technology.

“While we are not able to gather physically, we hope that people will still be able to enjoy the concert. More importantly, the choir hopes that this will bring some Christmas cheer in what has been a difficult year for us all.”

The Fetteresso Choir Digital Concert 2020 will be available from Friday at 7pm on the Fetteresso Church Website.

It can be viewed throughout the month of December.