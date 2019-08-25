North-east choir launches hunt for new singers

The search is under way for singers to join a north-east choir.

Grampian Hospitals’ Choir is looking for new members to sign up ahead of two concerts in the region taking place in December.

The first event will be held in the Town Hall, Elgin, on December 4, and the second will be at the Music Hall on Union Street on December 8.

They will be in aid of cancer support charity Clic Sargent, with last year’s event bringing in £11,000.

Rehearsals begin at the chapel at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Monday September 30 at 5.30pm, and rehearsals in Elgin will start in St Sylvester’s Church Hall, Abbey Street, on Sunday September 22 at 2pm.

The choir is mainly made of up of current and retired NHS Grampian staff singing a variety of songs.

Anyone looking to join the choir can register at clicsargentchoir.co.uk. For more information, contact committee secretary Lesley Hall on lesleyb.hall@nhs.net