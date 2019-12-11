North-east chipper’s £5 fish suppers to raise money for Original 106 Christmas Appeal

A north-east chipper is offering £5 fish suppers tomorrow to help raise money for Original 106’s Christmas Appeal.

Stonehaven’s The Bay Fish & Chips will be taking part in a special event at H1 Hill of Rubislaw between 11am and 2pm.

And the chipper, the highest-ranked UK entry in the Lonely Planet’s ‘Ultimate Eatlist 2018’ will also be offering deep fried pigs in blankets with a cranberry mayonnaise.

David Lewis, from Original 106’s Claire and David’s BIG Breakfast, said: “All of this started after Claire mentioned she wondered what deep fried pigs in blankets would taste like?

“So when Calum from The Bay said he could answer that for us, we thought it was only fair we let the whole of the north-east find out.

“And we were delighted when they offered to do the whole thing for such a worthwhile cause.

“Our listeners have been hugely generous with our Christmas appeal this year and this is another great way for them to help.”

Owner and chef at the Bay Fish & Chips, Calum Richardson added: ““Unfortunately, because of the world we live in today it’s vitally important to support initiatives like CFINE.

“They need our help all year round, but this time of year brings the work they do into sharper focus.

“We wanted to do our part and what better way than by feeding the residents of Aberdeen into the bargain.

“We’ve created the deep-fried pigs in blankets as a festive one off, so come and get them while they are still available.

“Huge thanks to the team at Hill of Rubislaw for providing us with the space and thanks in advance to the people of Aberdeen for their donations.

“One hundred percent of what we collect will be going directly to CFINE to help with the incredible work they so supporting those who need it across north-east of Scotland.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The Bay’s Fish & Chip’s mobile kitchen will be at the Hill of Rubislaw selling either fish and chips, or pigs in blankets with a free Caber coffee for a minimum suggested donation of £5. All money collected at the event will go directly to CFINE.

Dave Simmers CFINE Chief Executive said: “What an amazing gesture of support by ‘The Bay Fish & Chips’ supported by Caber Coffee.

“CFINE is supporting thousands of disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals, families and communities.

“For example, throughout 2019 we will have provided in excess of 20,000 emergency food parcels to around 6,000 individuals and families.

“The festive season is a particularly difficult time for families on low incomes so, additional to food, we try to provide toys and toiletries.

“Every little helps and this support is wonderful demonstrating compassion and caring for our more vulnerable communities. Thank you.”