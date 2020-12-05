North-east chip shop puts ‘one in the net’ for foodbank

An Ellon chip shop has partnered with a north-east food bank to encourage diners to “put one in the net” and pay forward a fish supper.

The “pay it forward” model is best known in coffee shops, where customers can choose to pay for a suspended coffee which is then gifted to someone who might not otherwise be able to afford it.

Now Jax Food Bar on Ellon’s Bridge Street has launched a similar scheme – and the owners hope to raise enough vouchers to gift to every service user at the local branch of the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank.

Owner Lynne Sharman said: “This year we’re acutely aware of how many more people locally are in need, turning to food banks for vital support to help them put a decent, hot meal on the table.

“As well as that need, we’ve also seen great generosity. With Christmas being a time of giving, we hope our customers will feel inspired to add a little extra to their bill and gift a tasty, fresh fish supper for a family who might not be able to afford that luxury otherwise.”

The chip shop, which has been run by a north-east family for 50 years, will hand over printed gift vouchers to the Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, which can then be redeemed in the shop by the organisation’s service users.

Lynne added: “Only a couple of weeks ago one of our customers got in touch to ask if she could pay forward a couple of suppers for the next young family that came in to order. That really warmed our hearts, and it was a timely reminder that there are many families who would appreciate a similar gesture.

“Aberdeenshire North Foodbank work incredibly hard to make sure no one goes without, and we certainly hope these additional suppers will be enjoyed too.”

The gifted suppers can be purchased when ordering over the phone or in the shop, and Jax has also made them available on their website.

Customers ordering for their own household can purchase one too, but they can also be gifted separately with no food order required.