North-east children’s hospital charity ARCHIE launches Christmas fundraising drive

The Archie Foundation has launched its Christmas Fundraising Tree Auction, hoping it can brighten up the end of a difficult year.

The charity, which supports the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, is asking local businesses to sponsor and decorate a Christmas tree.

The trees will be put on display at Marischal Square Atrium over the Christmas period for people in Aberdeen to visit and enjoy, before they are auctioned to the highest bidders with all funds going towards the charity.

Lynne Brooks, gifts and donations officer at the charity said: “This is a great opportunity to support The Archie Foundation and all its work, while bringing some Christmas cheer and sparkle to the centre of Aberdeen.”

As for many charities, this year has been a tough one for the foundation, with many of its income streams impacted as requests for help increase.

Westhill-based firm Tendeka and festive lighting company The Christmas Decorators have already lent their support to the initiative.

Charlotte Garvie, director of The Christmas Decorators, said: “I’m delighted to be taking part in this appeal for the Archie Foundation and can’t wait to see all the trees on display in Marischal Square for such a good cause.

“The magic of Christmas is particularly aimed at children, and for them to be away from home in hospital at this time must be so hard.

“This is my way of helping to spread that little bit of festive cheer to make things a little easier, and hopefully bring a smile to young patients and their families at this difficult time.”

Services also supported by The Archie Foundation include the Neonatal Ward Aberdeen and the Grampian Child Bereavement Network.

Limited tree sponsorships are still available, and businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring or bidding on a tree are asked to contact Lynne Brooks at The Archie Foundation by sending an e-mail to lynne.brooks@archie.org