Aberdeen children’s charity urges people to sign up to virtual Kiltwalk

A north-east children’s charity is urging members of the public to sign up for a virtual fundraising event.

The Kiltwalk will host its first online event in September for Aberdeen, after the traditional event is unable to go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it will be held in a different format, with those who would like to take part asked to don a kilt and walk cycle or even other activities such as jump on a trampoline for any length of time they would like, while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions while raising money for charity.

Between April and May this year, the Kiltwalk raised £154,000 for charities in the north-east of Scotland.

All funds raised throughout the Kiltwalk are topped up by 50% by The Hunter Foundation.

One of the charities that the event raises money for is Aberdeen-based Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are delighted that the Kiltwalk has gone virtual and are encouraging people to try something different from the traditional walking. We are excited to see who does what! Swimming, cycling, roller skating, hopping – there are so many options for everyone and for all ages and fitness levels.

“We rely on the donations of the general public who so very generously fundraise and support us throughout the year so to also have this topped up by 50% by The Hunter Foundation is incredible.

“All of our events have been cancelled for 2020 due to the global pandemic so support from virtual events such as the Kiltwalk are crucial to ensure the future of the charity and the on-going essential support we provide to families in the north-east.”

Anyone who raises money for Charlie House will see their funds go towards services such as activity groups, siblings groups, Charlie House’s community nurse, one-to-one emotional support, a bi-annual trip to Kielder Forest Park and more.

It is also raising £8m towards its Big Build Appeal, to build a purpose-built specialist support centre set within the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

For more information, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/events/virtual-kiltwalk