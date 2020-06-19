North-east children’s charity to host two virtual events

A north-east children’s charity is set to host two virtual events this summer.

Befriend a Child, which supports disadvantaged and troubled school-aged children and young people growing up in and around Aberdeen, will run a virtual charity bake off from Monday July 6 to Sunday July 12 and a virtual girls’ night in next Friday from 7-9.30pm.

The two events will be raising funds and awareness for the children supported by Befriend a Child, with the bake off comprising a schedule of events and activities across the week.

This includes live demonstrations from local food blogger Foodie Quine by Claire Jessiman, Jemma Stephen of The Cupcake Stop, and Peterhead-based Vegan Bay Baker. Locals will also be able to take part in a range of baking challenges.

The girls’ night in will run on Zoom and feature live hair and beauty tutorials, as well as top tips and hacks from local industry experts in style, skincare, beauty and lifestyle.

For further information on how to participate, visit the Girls’ Night In event page or the Great Charity Bake Off event page.