North-east children’s charity to hold fundraising virtual run event

A north-east children’s charity is to hold a virtual running event to raise funds for its befriending service.

Befriend a Child, which supports school-aged children and young people growing up in hard circumstances in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, is encouraging people across the region and beyond to sign up for their Virtual Running Festival on October 4.

Participants will be able to take part in their own 5k, 10k or half marathon on that date, leaving from their front door.

The charity will supply a festival pack, and will also grant access to an Olympic-style ‘Running Village’ on Facebook where they will provide coaching for anyone training for the challenge and suggest potential running routes around Aberdeenshire and the city itself.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Befriend a Child is the north-east’s only specialist child befriending service, matching children with a trained volunteer who sees them and helps them to develop self-confidence and resilience over the course of at least one year.

Alongside the festival, the charity’s upcoming fundraising drives include an Aberdeen-wide treasure hunt, which will take place across the city on August 15 between 10am and 6pm.

People keen to take part in the running event can sign up by donating £5 to Befriend a Child’s JustGiving page and setting up their own, with the target to raise £50 for the charity.

The JustGiving site can be found at www.justgiving.com/campaign/BaCRunningFest2020