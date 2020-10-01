North-east children’s charity tells of disappointment over toy re-sale

A north-east children’s charity has told of its disappointment after seeing one of its merchandise being re-sold for profit.

Charlie House, an Aberdeen-based charity which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, offers a range of products for sale which members of the public can buy.

The items, which are available online, can also be purchased from its headquarters and from events.

Sales from the merch go towards helping the charity provide vital services to families and young people it supports.

However, the charity has said it is disappointed to learn that its iconic Charlie Dog Jellycat teddies are being offered for sale online at an inflated price.

Sellers have offered one of the plush toys for sale second-hand for a hugely inflated price – where the proceeds will not go back towards supporting the charity.

The Jellycat Charlie Dogs can be bought online for £25 for a large size, or for £13 for a smaller one.

The charity also ships internationally for anyone abroad who would like to buy items to support Charlie House.

A statement from Charlie House said: “We are so disappointed to hear that some people are buying our Charlie Dog Jellycat teddies and reselling them on eBay at much higher prices.

“Every Charlie Dog we sell helps raise money to support children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions. We use this money to provide practical, emotional and therapeutic support, organise accessible and inclusive activities, help families create precious memories, and much much more.

“Please can we ask that you continue to buy directly from us or our fantastic partner distributors.

“Any seller who features a significantly inflated retail price will not have agreed this with Charlie House. This will ensure that the profits from Charlie Dog from valid outlets go on to do wonderful things and continue to support families in the north-east.”

As well as Charlie Dog toys, it also offers a tote bag, travel mug, snoods, water bottle, sunglasses, a t-shirt, mugs, pen, lanyard, post-it notes, candles, hot chocolate, pins and a trolley coin keyring.

Charlie House has recently seen an 84% increase in requests for support amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funds it raises help provide a lifeline for families, through activities, support sessions, practical nursing care and more.

It is also in the process of raising £8 million in order to open its first purpose-built support centre for north-east residents, which is aimed to be set in the grounds of Woodend Hospital.

Items including the Charlie Dog plush toy can be bought online at https://www.shop.charliehouse.org.uk