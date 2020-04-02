North-east children’s charity switches approach online during crisis

A north-east children’s charity has moved to digital befriending and mentoring to support families in the pandemic.

Befriend a Child is digitising its one-to-one programmes to continue to support more than 160 children adapting to social distancing measures. They have cancelled all group and face-to-face activities until further notice.

Jean Gordon, head of operations at Befriend a Child, said: “While we cannot offer our traditional methods of support at this time, we are working closely with our volunteers, the children and their families to determine how we can best continue our befriending and mentoring programmes and projects by embracing the technology available to us.”

If you would like to get involved, visit the Befriend a Child Facebook page.

