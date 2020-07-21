North-east children’s charity appoints new chief executive

A north-east children’s charity has announced it has appointed a new chief executive officer.

Louise Andrew is now Aberdeen-based Charlie House’s CEO, which provides support for families with disabled children or who have life-limiting conditions.

Mrs Andrew was previously a corporate lawyer with 18 years of experience with both in house and private practice, and previously held senior roles in British Energy Group plc, KCA Deutag and John Wood Group plc.

She was also most recently chairwoman and interim CEO at Transition Extreme Sports Limited.

She said: “I’m honoured to be joining such an amazing organisation at a pivotal point in their growth.

“Having had a premature baby who was looked after in neonatal care, I became very aware of just how fragile young lives are and gained an insight into how difficult it can be for families to get the right information and support at the point when they need it most.

“Having a specialist support centre right here in Aberdeen will make an incredible difference to the lives of families in the north-east and I look forward to working with the team to make this a reality.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It follows as Charlie House is in a key period – as it is currently working on bringing its vision of a purpose-built specialist support centre in Aberdeen to life.

It has also been adding to its internal team and board in the last few years in preparation for the charity’s growth.

Founder and chairwoman of Charlie House Tracy Johnstone added: “We are entering a key period for Charlie House as we start to move out of the planning phase for our specialist support centre and on to the build.

“Over the last couple of years, we have been working to strengthen our internal team and board in preparation for growth, recruiting individuals with the skills and vision needed to deliver our strategy. Louise’s appointment is the key piece in bringing that work together.

“Louise’s experience in governance and risk management will be invaluable as we enter the build phase and continue to expand our capacity while maintaining the quality of service and support for families in the north-east that makes us so special.”