North-east children’s charity announces second instalment of virtual event

A north-east children’s charity has announced it will be running a second installment of one of its popular virtual events this month.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, will host its second Cheers to Charlie House event due to popular demand.

The charity has once again teamed up with Peterhead-based drinks firm Boozy Events to host a virtual cocktail-making masterclass, allowing participants the opportunity to shake up a menu of delicious cocktails at home.

They have also organised for some fantastic local businesses to create and provide bespoke Cheers to Charlie House food menus to complete the evening with some tasty food.

Those taking part will then be invited to a Zoom call to raise a glass, shaker and money for Charlie House on Friday July 24 from 7.30-10pm.

Ticket prices start at £35.