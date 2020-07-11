North-east children’s charity announces second instalment of virtual event

A north-east children’s charity has announced it will be running a second installment of one of its popular virtual events this month.
Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families, will host its second Cheers to Charlie House event due to popular demand.
View this post on Instagram
Join us on Friday 24th July for our 2nd ‘Cheers to Charlie House’ event, once again kindly sponsored by Scott James & Associates 👌🏻🍹 Enjoy a virtual evening of entertainment, cocktail shaking & making & the option to add on some of your favourite nibbles & snacks! Via Zoom, @boozyevents Mixologist Cammy is back & will guide you through the masterclass, taking you step-by-step through the creation of 4 bespoke cocktails to enjoy throughout the evening and during the entertainment 👍🏻🍹 We have also teamed up with some fantastic local businesses that have created bespoke ‘Cheers to Charlie House’ food menus to complete your evening with some tasty food & nibbles – watch this space! 🍴👀 *Cocktail Care Packages do not include the equipment – if you would like to purchase the equipment from Boozy Events, please get in touch with ivana@charliehouse.org.uk to receive the purchase link.* Cocktails Care Packages will available via Collection Points. These will be confirmed when orders come in. We will send an email out to all attendees once these are confirmed asking you to confirm your chosen collection point. If delivery is needed, this will be at a flat rate of £10. Tickets start at £35 (various packages available) Places are limited so grab your space now! ⏳Booking link in bio 👆🏻🧡 #virtualevents #bringthebartoyou #mixology #fundraiser #cocktails #masterclass #cocktailmaking
The charity has once again teamed up with Peterhead-based drinks firm Boozy Events to host a virtual cocktail-making masterclass, allowing participants the opportunity to shake up a menu of delicious cocktails at home.
They have also organised for some fantastic local businesses to create and provide bespoke Cheers to Charlie House food menus to complete the evening with some tasty food.
Those taking part will then be invited to a Zoom call to raise a glass, shaker and money for Charlie House on Friday July 24 from 7.30-10pm.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe