North-east children’s art work to feature on new charity fundraising book

Children across the north-east are to have their artwork featured in a new book.

Rifka and the Christmas Elf, by Rhynie-based author Carol Ann, will be published in November, with proceeds going towards children’s charity Charlie House.

More than 500 children, from eight primary schools in West Aberdeenshire, took part in a painting competition organised by the author, who also visited pupils to read some of her work.

The idea behind the initiative took off after she wrote the story for an event by the Huntly Writers in 2017, and had previously had a book illustrated by children.

Carol Ann said: “It’s something for them to keep for years to come. It’s a bit of fun.

“Charlie House is well-known as a charity, and I think they have excellent staff.”

Now, the winners of the competition have been announced, with a £20 book token for first place, £10 token for second place, and a £5 token for third place, donated by Orb’s Bookshop in Huntly.

In the 5-6 age group, Bella Sheppard from Gordon Schools won first place, Skye Aitken from Insch School in second, and Georgie Shanks, also from Insch School in third place.

In the 7-9 years range, Adam Beverly, 9, from Rhynie School, was first, Robin Milne, 8, from Insch School second, and Iona McVey, 8, also from Insch School third. Highly commended was Evie Brown, 9, Lucas Brown, 9, Hannah Addison, 9, Eva Groves, 9, Kelsey Sutherland, 9, William Dibb, 9, and Jimmy Stewart, 7.

The final category, 10-12 years, saw Ava Watt, 11, from Insch School as winner, AJ Scorgie-Findlay, 11, from Rhynie School in second place, and Lily Grieve, 10, from Insch School, was third.

A number of children in all categories also received a highly commended title.

In addition to this, 27 pictures have been selected to illustrate the book.

All of the children whose illustrations appear in the book will receive their own signed copy.

Carol Ann said: “The Rifka and the Christmas Elf project is moving successfully on.

“We now have a front cover to show readers and the book is going to the printers, so everything will be ready for the book launch in early November.

“Copies of the book will be on sale to the general public.

“The aim is to sell as many copies as possible in support of the Charlie House Big Build project.”