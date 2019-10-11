North-east children to travel nearly 14 miles for school

Children living in a new north-east housing development will be sent to a school nearly 14 miles away.

Councillors at Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children services committee rubber -stamped the plans for the Blairs housing development yesterday.

It means secondary pupils will travel to Mackie Academy in Stonehaven instead of the closest school, Cults Academy.

A report to councillors said “capacity issues” at Cults Academy meant children from the development could not be given places at the school.

It added that the only avenue left for Aberdeenshire Council to pursue was zoning the pupils at Mackie Academy following a consultation.

Aberdeen City Council decided in 2015 that residents in any new housing development would not be entitled to attend Cults and would need rezoned to an Aberdeenshire Council school.

A section of the Blairs site with 44 homes was originally zoned to Cults Academy, but the decision by councillors means all pupils will now attend Mackie Academy.

Education officers at the meeting said the situation where part of the development was zoned elsewhere was an “anomaly”.

Concerns were raised by councillors regarding the distance children may need to travel.

Stonehaven councillor Sarah Dickinson said: “For those young people now zoned at Mackie they will have a fairly long commute to school and there are sustainability and transport issues that come with that.

“We have to accept that because they are within our authority.

“There was originally supposed to be a bridge which would have allowed children to walk to school and it is unfortunate they won’t get that opportunity.

“The decision has been taken by the city for us.”

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the committee, said she had meetings with her city counterparts and described the situation as “fluid”.

The report by Laurence Findlay, director of education and children services, said: “Officers within education and children’s services have carefully considered all of the responses to the consultation, and have made a recommendation.

“That recommendation is that all of the housing at the Blairs housing development should be zoned for Mackie Academy.

“The proposal could result in staffing and financial implications for Mackie Academy depending on the number of pupils attending from the Blairs housing development.

“There could be increased transport costs as the pupils residing in the Blairs housing development would be entitled to free school transport to Mackie Academy as they reside over three miles from the secondary school.”