North-east children thanked for supporting NHS workers during Covid-19 crisis

The chief executive of NHS Grampian has written an open letter to children in the north-east to thank them during the coronavirus crisis.

Amanda Croft addressed youngsters in the region to thank them for letting the health board “borrow” family members working on the front line battling the pandemic, and for being patient during lockdown.

And she reassured children they will get to see their loved ones after lockdown restrictions have been eased.

She wrote: “Thank you for letting us ‘borrow’ the people closest to you to work in our hospitals – they are doing an amazing job.

“If your grown ups are now at home more often, thank you for being so patient with them as they hog the wi-fi, ask you to be quiet while they have lots of meetings, and try to help you with your school work.”

She added: “You are coping with an awful lot right now. You aren’t at school, all your fun activities have been cancelled and you aren’t getting to see your close friends or a lot of your family.

“This must be really hard on special days like birthdays.

“It’s ok to be sad, or angry, or even scared. Us grown-ups feel the same way too!

“The important thing to remember is that this will not last forever. We will all get to spend time together with the people we love.”

