North-east children invited to take part in rocket building competition

An engineering firm is searching for the next generation of aspiring astronauts to take part in a rocket building contest.

The Apollo Young Astronaut programme has been launched to keep young children engaged and informed during the lockdown.

The competition was developed by Apollo Offshore Engineering, after a Nasa visit to Aberdeen was postponed this year due to coronavirus.

The Nasa team was due to be in the city in September to discuss the challenges of going to Mars and to talk about the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronaut Bill McArthur was also going to share his experiences as the Commander of the Expedition #12 crew.

Now, the wonders of space will be brought to the homes of budding space cadets instead.

The first mission will be to build and launch a homemade rocket out of materials that can be found in the house, such as cardboard. An instruction manual will be provided by the organisation to help parents teach their youngsters about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem). The information will also allow parents to teach their children about the engineering behind building and flying rockets.

Roisean Farquhar, business development executive at Apollo, said: “One of our core values is future and it’s really important to help create the future of engineers and bring more people into the industry who have new and interesting ideas. Some of our graduate engineers cite competitions and events like this as the reason they got involved in Stem activities when they were children, and that it helped ignite their passion in engineering from a young age.

“Hopefully by taking part in a competition like this, children might realise they have a passion for Stem.”

A selection of images has also been made available to print online, which children can use to decorate their rockets.

All submissions will be reviewed by the team at Apollo, and certificates will be awarded for a variety of categories including most creative, highest-flying and the longest time spent in the air.

Entries should be sent to entries@apollo-oe.com and must include pictures of the children making the rocket, a video of the rocket and any test flights carried out.

The deadline for the competition is Thursday April 23 and Apollo will begin to send out certificates on Friday April 17.

To access the manual and resources, visit apollo-oe.com/apollo-young-astronaut-competition/