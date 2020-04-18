North-east children invited to get creative with Rainbow Project

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust has launched a creative campaign for young people across the north-east.

Known as the Rainbow Project, children are being invited to make, paint or draw an image of their choosing, which will be included in comfort boxes being sent to hospitals in the city and shire.

Children are also being encouraged to write positive messages or stories.

We are excited to be calling on young people across Grampian to help us bring a smile to the faces of our NHS Grampian heroes.Rainbow Project – A Gift to NHS GrampianPlease share 📣 Posted by Grampian Hospitals Art Trust on Thursday, 16 April 2020

The project requires parents or carers to scan the image, message or story before sending it to Grampian Hospitals Art Trust on Facebook Messenger or posting it on the organisation’s official Rainbow Project event page.

All submissions will be printed off and added to comfort boxes for both hospital staff and patients, which will also provide treats, snacks and toileteries.

For more information email grampian.hospitalsarttrust@nhs.net

