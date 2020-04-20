North-east children give sweets to youngsters struggling during coronavirus lockdown

Two north-east children have decided to give away their sweets to youngsters who are struggling with the coronavirus lockdown.

Tyler-James, 12, and Sophie McRory, 10, from Drumlithie, Stonehaven, decided to hand out the lollipops, bubblegum and chocolate they had collected.

With copious amounts of sweets available, they have made 14 bags for other youngsters.

Dad Scott McRory posted about their efforts on a local social media page and said the children decided to make up the bags of unopened treats.

The 31-year-old fireman said: “They thought about what they can do. It is just a small gesture but it is actually quite a big thing for them.

“I’ve had four or five people getting in touch about and I’ve put a few bags together.

“We are trying to deliver them when we are out making other essential journeys.

“Tyler-James has autism and is struggling with being out of his school routine but he is also selfless and always thinks of other children.

“This wasn’t something we were pushing them to do because the kids came up with this idea themselves.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day