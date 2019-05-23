North-east children caught up in Manchester Arena bomb attack in fundraising drive

Two north-east children caught up in the Manchester Arena bomb attack two years ago have been inspired to raise money to help children with mental health problems.

Carmen and Jago, both 11, were at the Ariana Grande concert when a suicide bomber detonated a device killing 22 people.

The primary school pupils, who live in Banchory, were still in the building when they heard the loud explosion in May 2017.

They are now fundraising with other young children to raise money for facilities at a new mental health facility due to open in the city next month.

The child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is undergoing a £1 million renovation.

Staff have launched the #KidsForCAMHS campaign to encourage children and schools to raise funds to buy toys, artwork, technology and a therapeutic patient garden.

Youngsters have been taking part in bake sales, car boot sales and undertook the 5K Gung-Ho event at the weekend.

The kids have also pledged to dye their hair blue once £5,000 of their £20,000 target is reached.

CAMHS clinical director Dr Lynne Taylor said: “Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Hub CAMHS staff at NHS Grampian will move to fantastic new premises at the Links Unit, City Hospital, next month.

“The building has been renovated with a grant from the Scottish Government.

“It includes many new facilities to support children and young people with mental health problems up to 18 years old.

“The teams currently operate out of three sites – the lower ground floor of RACH, Rosehill House on ARI site and Lower Garden Villa on Cornhill site,” said Dr Taylor.

“A group of enthusiastic children aged between nine and 12 are fundraising for CAMHS to make the environments as welcoming, friendly and relaxing as possible.

“We are so grateful to them, their parents and their schools for the support to date.”

“We would be delighted to see other young people get involved,” she added.

For more information and to join the fundraising page, contact nhsg.camhs@nhs.net.