North-east Childline counsellor raises £600 with 5km garden run

A north-east Childline counsellor spent two days knitting before running round her garden to raise £600 for the charity.

Evelyn Hart, a volunteer at Childline Aberdeen, had signed up for the 5km run which would have been held in the grounds of the Balmoral Estate on Deeside as part of a challenge to raise £1,600.

She intended to complete the event dressed as “Pantosaurus” – a large yellow dinosaur which fronts an NSPCC awareness-raising campaign about sexual abuse.

However, after the event was cancelled, she was determined she’d still raise money.

She knitted a “dinosaur head” and wore it to run 5km in 46 minutes in the garden of her Portlethen home. She streamed the effort live on Facebook for friends and family.

Ms Hart also did the fundraiser as part of her 50th birthday challenge.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day