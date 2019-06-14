North-east child seat checks find more than half fitted incorrectly

Officers in the north-east have carried out an operation focusing on child seat safety.

During checks held at supermarkets in the Inverurie area more than 50% of seats examined were found to be fitted incorrectly.

A total of 37 child seats were checked during the operation on Monday with only 17 fitted correctly.

Faults included wrong harness height, headrest impeding the fit of seat, carry handle in wrong position and seatbelt not tight enough.

Road Policing Officer PC Sarah Ritchie said: “Road safety is an absolute priority for Police Scotland and we encourage motorists to do everything they can to always make sure every journey is as safe as it possibly can be.

“Ensuring a child’s safety in a car is paramount and that is why we work closely with our partners at Aberdeenshire Council to carry out car checks.

“This allows parents and carers the opportunity to ask any questions they may have or just to look for reassurance.

“We spoke to in the region of 37 people and have offered education and advice to those whose seats were not fitted correctly.”

Transport safety education officer June Andrew added: “Always choose a seat that is suitable for your child’s weight, height and age and that the seat is compatible with the vehicle that it is going to be used in.

“Ensure the seat is fitted properly and follow the instructions in the manual. In addition regular checks should be carried out to ensure the harness is appropriately adjusted as your child grows.

“Clinics such as the one on Monday are carried out regularly and are free. I would encourage people to come along to ask for advice.

“We are not here to judge simply to ensure your child travels as safely as possible.”