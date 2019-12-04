North-east child rapist who photographed victim jailed for 13 years

A child rapist who photographed his abuse of a young girl to share online has been jailed for 13 years.

Matthew Sinclair, 28, from Elgin, was caught after he left his mobile phone on to charge and a woman looked at it and found messages on an app.

Judge Michael O’Grady QC told Sinclair, a prisoner of Inverness, at the High Court in Edinburgh: “In these courts we are depressingly familiar with the depths to which some individuals will sink to satisfy their urges.”

“Even so, some behaviour still has the power to shock and yours surely has,”

He will be kept under supervision for a further six years.

Sinclair previously admitted raping the child on August 11 and distributing or showing indecent photos on the same date.

Defence counsel Susan Duff said: “I cannot make anything he did any less awful. His crime is abhorrent.” Sinclair was earlier placed on the sex offenders’ register