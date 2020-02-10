North-east child rapist admits horrific catalogue of abuse

A child rapist has admitted a horrific catalogue of sex offending more than half a century ago.

Terrance Oliphant preyed on a girl and a boy in repeated sex crimes that left victims crying and in pain during 12 years of offending.

Oliphant, 84, was finally brought to justice after a woman made disclosures during counselling sessions and he was reported to the police.

He admitted five charges, including rape, indecent assault and indecent behaviour towards his two victims, when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Oliphant, of Dalrymple Circle, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire, began his sex offending in 1969 and continued until 1981 committing crimes in Aberdeenshire and at an address in Aberdeen.

Advocate depute Jane Farquharson QC told the court that he has now taken responsibility for the most serious of the offending and spared victims having to give evidence.

His first victim was a girl who he repeatedly targeted for horrifying abuse.

The prosecutor said: “The accused told the complainer she was not to tell anyone and threatened her with what might happen to her if she did.”

She said the child victim had found some of the abuse committed against her to be “very sore”. After she was made to perform other sex acts on Oliphant she would be given a glass of milk as a treat.

The victim finally disclosed to her family doctor what had happened to her as a child many years after the events and was encouraged to contact rape crisis.

Oliphant’s next victim was a boy who was subjected to repeated abuse from a young age.

The child molester approached him and asked if he could keep a secret and gave him a 50 pence coin which the boy considered to be “a considerable sum of money”, the court heard,

Oliphant went on to subject him to abuse which left him crying. He would also take the youngster to a furniture warehouse where he worked and if no one else was around would indecently assault him on a mattress.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Oliphant was detained by police last year and told officers that he could not remember any abuse happening.

Judge Norman McFadyen deferred sentence on the first offender for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the judge: “There is no motion for bail as he is aware he will be sentenced to a period of imprisonment in due course and accepts that fate.”

Oliphant was placed on the sex offenders’ register.