North-east chef wins Scottish seafood award

A north-east chef has landed a major honour after cooking up a tasty seafood dish.

Ross Cochrane’s dish of Scottish scallops accompanied by fennel, anchovies and capers won him Seafood Scotland’s national Pride of Plate competition.

It was run on the Seafood from Scotland Instagram account which tasked professional chefs with creating and sharing a new dish highlighting Scottish seafood as their “pride of plate”.

Ross works as an executive chef at the Rothesay Rooms in Ballater and hundreds of voters crowned his dish most tantalising, against fierce competition from chefs around the country.

Ross said: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me in this competition and to Seafood Scotland for organising it. I’m honoured to be named winner.

“Cooking, to me, is about figuring out how to get the best out of each ingredient.”