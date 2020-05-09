North-east chef putting on live cooking shows during lockdown

A popular north-east chef is running live cooking classes on Facebook during lockdown.

Craig Wilson, known as the Kilted Chef, is running the show, Live at Five, three times a week on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It aims to show people how they can get the most out of standard ingredients they’re likely to have at home, so people don’t need to go out and buy things specially.

And the show also incorporates as much locally produced ingredients as possible.

Episode 14 Live @ 5 VE Day Fri 8th May Posted by Eat On The Green on Friday, 8 May 2020

Craig, who is the chef and proprietor of Eat on the Green at Udny Green, said: “It’s almost like food up-cycling.

“It’s about giving people ideas so they don’t have to think ‘I’m going to make something, I need this’.

“If you’ve got half a cucumber and a little bit of tomato, a jar of chutney, how can you get the absolute most out of them.

“Really, for me, you can be weird and wonderful with some of your combinations.

“You’d be amazed, when you are as creative as possible, how you can come up with something really tasty.”

Craig started the show five weeks ago and it has been a big hit, with around 5,000 viewers per episode.

To watch the shows, visit facebook.com/Kiltedchefcraig/