North-east chef named as finalist for national seafood competition

A north-east chef has been selected as one of the finalists to go head-to-head to win the trip of a lifetime to Norway with two renowned chefs.

Graham Mitchell, head chef at Newmachar Hotel, has been revealed as one of four finalists in the Norwegian Seafood Council’s Classics at Home competition, which required applicants to create a seafood from Norway dish using domestic appliances and revisit classical preparations.

Graham has been awarded a string of reputable titles – including Scotch Beef Chef of the Year and Seafood Chef of the Year – since starting his cooking career at just 15. He was also one of nine members forming the Scottish Culinary team who took part in the Culinary Olympics in Germany in February.

Graham will now be competing to win a trip to Norway to wild fish alongside two-star Michelin chef Michel Roux Jr. and Simon Hulstone.

The winner will be announced on Friday June 26. To read more about the competition, visit chefpublishing.com/downloads